Dream Girl 2 Teaser Released: Ayushmann Khurrana’s Pooja Returns for Sweet Tease

Dream Girl 2 teaser released, Trailer out tomorrow.

Pooja’s charismatic presence in the teaser.

Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday’s first on-screen pairing.

Advertisement

Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday’s upcoming film, Dream Girl 2, has been creating buzz ever since its announcement. After an uproarious promo video featuring Ananya Panday and Chunky Panday, the makers have finally released the much-awaited official teaser.

With the full trailer set to drop tomorrow, fans can expect an extraordinary cinematic experience that exceeds all expectations.

To chase away Monday blues, the creators of Dream Girl 2 surprised netizens by releasing the teaser of the movie, featuring Ayushmann Khurrana as Pooja. The teaser offers glimpses of Pooja’s charismatic presence as she stuns in a sparkling red saree, twirling her pallu with flair and exuding Bollywood diva charm, accompanied by whistles of admiration.

“Trailer Out Tomorrow”, the video flashes in the end.

On Monday, Ekta Kapoor, the producer of Dream Girl 2, posted the official teaser of the movie on her Instagram account, sharing it with her followers. Ekta wrote, “Everyone’s Dream Girl is back! Trailer out tomorrow. #DreamGirl2Trailer Out Tomorrow!.”

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by EktaaRkapoor (@ektarkapoor)

Prior to the teaser release, the creators of Dream Girl 2 unveiled a fresh poster featuring Ananya Panday and Ayushmann Khurrana. In the new poster, Ayushmann is depicted peering through a curtain with a playful expression, while Ananya Panday gazes at him.

Directed by Raaj Shaandilya, Dream Girl 2 will witness Ayushmann Khurrana’s first on-screen pairing with Ananya Panday. The film also features an ensemble cast including Paresh Rawal, Asrani, Annu Kapoor, Abhishek Banerjee, Manjot Singh, Rajpal Yadav, Manoj Joshi, Seema Pahwa, and Vijay Raaz. The much-awaited movie is scheduled for release on August 25, 2023.

Advertisement

Also Read Nora Fatehi Unveils Insights About Film Industry Nora Fatehi reveals she was advised to date for PR but refused....

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page

https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter

https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay

updated with the latest news.

Advertisement

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.