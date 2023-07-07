Dua Lipa Offers Glimpse of Greece Vacation with Romain Gavras

Dua Lipa and Romain Gavras enjoy a romantic summer vacation on Greece’s Sifnos island.

Dua Lipa shares stunning photos from their idyllic getaway on Instagram.

Dua Lipa dances in a vibrant outfit, illuminated by neon lights in the background.

Dua Lipa is currently on a summer vacation with her boyfriend, French filmmaker Romain Gavras, on the picturesque Greek island of Sifnos. The talented 27-year-old singer, known for hits like “Dance The Night,” took to Instagram to share a series of images showcasing their blissful time in the sun.

In a recent post, Dua Lipa shared a photo of herself wearing a black bikini and stylish sunglasses, surrounded by the breathtaking blue Mediterranean Sea. The caption of the post read “Sifnossssss,” hinting at the location of her picturesque getaway.

In a different photo, Dua Lipa showcased her radiant, sun-kissed complexion as she posed on a boat with rugged cliffs as the picturesque backdrop.

In another picture, Dua Lipa, the talented singer behind “Don’t Start Now,” was captured dancing in a vibrant lime green one-shoulder outfit, illuminated by neon lights in the background.

In the series of pictures, Dua Lipa can be seen wearing a black sequin dress and a colorful bikini. One photo shows her joyfully pointing at the camera while holding hands with Romain Gavras, who has a flower tucked behind his ear.

Dua Lipa shared an endearing picture capturing a special moment between her and Romain Gavras. The couple is seen standing together in front of a traditional Greek house, both dressed in matching black outfits. The photo beautifully captures their bond and the charm of their Greek vacation.

Rumors about Dua Lipa and Romain Gavras’ relationship began circulating when they were spotted leaving a BAFTAs afterparty in London back in February.

A few months later, on May 19, Dua Lipa and Romain Gavras publicly confirmed their relationship at the Cannes Film Festival when they attended the premiere of “Omar La Fraise (The King of Algiers).”

A photograph was taken of Gavras hugging Lipa from behind while they posed together on the red carpet, captured by photographers.