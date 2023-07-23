Dua Lipa poses with Barbie cast Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie

Dua Lipa reveals exciting details about her role as a mermaid-inspired Barbie doll in the movie. She expresses her joy in being part of this special project with an amazing cast and working alongside director Greta Gerwig.

The soundtrack is also star-studded, featuring artists like Nicki Minaj and Billie Eilish, making it a musical treat for all Barbie fans.

“I loved being in the movie because it was just so exciting to be a part of something so special like this with an incredible cast. I feel lucky that Greta Gerwig asked me to be the mermaid,” said Dua Lipa.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DUA LIPA (@dualipa)

With the Barbie movie’s release and Dua Lipa’s mesmerizing role as a mermaid-inspired doll, fans are showering the singer with love and support.

One ecstatic fan commented on Dua Lipa’s Instagram post, “This Barbie dream team is giving me life! You all look absolutely stunning.”