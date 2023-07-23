Dua Lipa poses with Barbie cast Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie

Oppenheimer controversy: Why the movie is receiving backlash?
The scene in question is based on a real event that took...
The talented singer Dua Lipa shared a behind-the-scenes selfie with the amazing cast of the new Barbie movie. The photo includes famous stars like Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, Issa Rae, and others, all looking fantastic at the Los Angeles premiere.
Dua Lipa, the talented singer, posted a backstage selfie with the incredible cast of the newly released Barbie movie.
The picture features well-known actors such as Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, Issa Rae, and more, all looking stunning at the Los Angeles premiere.
Dua Lipa reveals exciting details about her role as a mermaid-inspired Barbie doll in the movie. She expresses her joy in being part of this special project with an amazing cast and working alongside director Greta Gerwig.
The soundtrack is also star-studded, featuring artists like Nicki Minaj and Billie Eilish, making it a musical treat for all Barbie fans.
“I loved being in the movie because it was just so exciting to be a part of something so special like this with an incredible cast. I feel lucky that Greta Gerwig asked me to be the mermaid,” said Dua Lipa.
With the Barbie movie’s release and Dua Lipa’s mesmerizing role as a mermaid-inspired doll, fans are showering the singer with love and support.
One ecstatic fan commented on Dua Lipa’s Instagram post, “This Barbie dream team is giving me life! You all look absolutely stunning.”
