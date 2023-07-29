Dur-e-Fishan Shares Captivating Lahore Trip Photos

Dur-e-Fishan Saleem shared a photo collection of her trip to Lahore.

Saleem is a rising star in Lollywood and has received accolades for her acting in dramas.

Saleem is a talented actress with a bright future ahead of her.

Advertisement

Despite being a relatively fresh face in the glamorous world of Lollywood, Dur-e-Fishan Saleem, the 25-year-old actress, has quickly emerged as a shining star. Her mesmerizing beauty and powerful onscreen presence make it evident that she is a formidable talent to watch out for.

The charming star of Phaans pleasantly surprised her fans by sharing a captivating photo collection that highlights her delightful trip to Lahore. The adorable mix of pictures offers glimpses of her joyful adventures, including behind-the-scenes snapshots from shoots, different selfies, and a football-themed cake.

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Durefishan Saleem (@durefishans)

Advertisement

“Lahore for a second – friends,food and some major stuntman behaviour” captioned Kaisi Teri Khudgarzi actress.

Regarding her career, Saleem received accolades for her exceptional acting in the dramas “Juda Huway Kuch Is Tarhan” and “Kaisi Teri Khudgarzi.” Recently, she gained immense popularity for her appearance in Asim Azhar’s latest music video “Dard,” which has gone viral on the internet.

Also Read

Advertisement

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page

https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter

https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay

updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.