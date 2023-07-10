Advertisement
Durefishan and Faysal Quraishi reveals their new project

Durefishan and Faysal Quraishi new project

  • Durefishan Saleem and Faysal Quraishi will play the lead roles.
  • This drama, titled “Khai”, is written by Saqlain Abbas and directed by Syed Wajahat Hussain.
  • It is said to be a thrilling mystery and will be shot in the beautiful Northern areas of Pakistan.
One actress who is currently enjoying great success is Durefishan Saleem, especially for her role as Mehak in the drama “Kaisi Teri Khudgarzi”. People have fallen in love with both the drama and her character. Now, she is preparing to grace our screens once again with some amazing projects.

Her latest venture will be alongside superstar Faysal Quraishi in a new drama. Durefishan Saleem and Faysal Quraishi will play the lead roles, and there may be two more actors in the supporting roles. This drama, titled “Khai”, is written by Saqlain Abbas and directed by Syed Wajahat Hussain. It is said to be a thrilling mystery and will be shot in the beautiful Northern areas of Pakistan.

This project promises to be another amazing addition to the screen. Durefishan recently shared a picture of her script, confirming her involvement in this exciting project.

