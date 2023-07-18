Dylan Sprouse Ties Knot With Barbara Palvin In Dreamy Wedding

Dylan Sprouse and his beloved partner, Barbara Palvin, celebrated their romantic union in a picturesque Hungarian wedding, just a month after confirming their engagement.

The couple exchanged vows at a charming church located near Budapest, Hungary’s capital. The outlet shared a snapshot of the radiant bride, Barbara, who looked stunning in a captivating corset-style wedding gown adorned with sheer gloves, complemented by a long white veil cascading over her bronze locks. She completed her look with an elegant diamond choker and matching heels. Dylan, the star of “My Fake Boyfriend,” exuded handsomeness in a classic black suit with a crisp white collared shirt and a black tie.

Various stills of the wedding were shared on Twitter, capturing moments of the newlyweds walking through the chapel after their heartfelt exchange of vows. Notably, Dylan’s twin brother and fellow actor, Cole Sprouse, stood as his best man, seen near the altar in one of the snapshots.

This joyous occasion follows their engagement announcement, which took place in September 2022 when Dylan romantically proposed to Barbara. Regarding their decision to keep some aspects of their engagement private, they shared with V Magazine, “We got engaged in September… We didn’t necessarily feel the need to be fully transparent with the public about the aspect of our engagement.”

Dylan further reflected on the public’s demand for transparency, acknowledging the inherent complexity of relationships. He added, “There’s a lot of demand from the general public for full transparency, which is funny to me because no relationship is fully transparent.”

