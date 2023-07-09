Advertisement

However, Fanning and her sister Dakota have formed a production company and collaborated on the series Girl from Plainville, where Fanning not only acted but also served as a producer.

Talking about social media and its “dark” side in an interview with Jenna Ortega for Variety in June, Fanning said, “I didn’t get a part once because I didn’t have enough followers. They’re like, “You were great — but your numbers”

“You have to protect yourself, and also just know when to put it away and know it doesn’t matter. That’s not the real world,” she concluded.