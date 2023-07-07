Ellie Simmonds’ Fans Disappointed Following Adoption Revelation

Ellie Simmonds’ fans are deeply moved by her revelation of hurtful comments and mistreatment due to dwarfism.

Ellie Simmonds’ fans upset after adoption reveal.

Ellie Simmonds’ fans were deeply moved as she shared her personal experience of facing hurtful comments and mistreatment due to being born with dwarfism. She courageously disclosed that she had been called derogatory names like “stupid” and “evil.”

Additionally, she revealed the heartbreaking fact that she was given up for adoption when she was just ten days old, solely because of her condition.

In the documentary “Finding My Secret Family,” Ellie Simmonds shares her personal journey of coping with her disability and her quest to locate her birth family following the discovery of her adoption. Throughout the documentary, Ellie reveals the profound impact she experienced upon learning that her birth mother had expressed a desire for her to have died after birth, a sentiment influenced by inaccurate information provided by medical professionals.

The informational document provided to her mother stated that individuals born with dwarfism, “tend to be muscular and acrobatic, which is perhaps the reason for them traditionally being involved in the circus and other forms of theatre.”

It continued: “Children have to deal with being stared at and laughed at by other children. Indeed, there are those with normal height who equate short stature with evil and stupidity.”

One Person commented: “Wow just wow! Tears and snot throughout! Can’t believe the information ur birth parents were given and that wasn’t that long ago! Thank you for sharing your journey!”

Another individual expressed their opinion, stating “Watching #elliesimmonds documentary & it is so heartbreaking. Also, the fact she was born in 1994 & the medical sheet her birth parents got about people with dwarfism. Like they are “stupid” and “evil” & would be in the circus. Truly disgusting.”