Elon Musk reacts to his ex-wife Talulah Riley getting engaged

Is Camila Cabello dating Rauw Alejandro after splitting from Shawn Mendes?
Camila Cabello and Rauw Alejandro were rumored to be dating. They were...
Actress Talulah Riley announced her engagement to actor Thomas Brodie Sangster on Twitter on July 27, 2023. People were wondering what her ex-husband Elon Musk would think about it.
He has responded to the news and shared his thoughts on her new chapter in life.
Talulah posted a nice picture with Thomas to tell everyone they are engaged after dating for two years. Elon Musk saw the news and replied with “Congratulations!” and a red heart emoji. Thomas also shared the happy moment on his Instagram for his 1.1 million followers.
Very happy to share that after two years of dating, Thomas Brodie Sangster and I are engaged! pic.twitter.com/NipyXtsDV0
— Talulah Riley (@TalulahRiley) July 27, 2023
“Excited to let you all know that Talulah and I are engaged! Love is in the air X,” he wrote alongside a photo of them on a boat, referencing his famous movie, Love Actually.
The actor is known for his roles in Love Actually and the Maze Runner series. They met in 2021 while working on a show and have been dating for over two years before getting engaged.
Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.