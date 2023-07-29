Elon Musk reacts to his ex-wife Talulah Riley getting engaged

Talulah Riley announced her engagement to actor Thomas Brodie Sangster.

People were wondering what her ex-husband Elon Musk would think about it.

He has responded to the news and shared his thoughts on her new chapter in life.

