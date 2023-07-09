Elvis Presley ‘influenced’ French musician Françoise Hardy

It Ends With Us: Release date announced for Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni’s upcoming film
Françoise Hardy, a renowned French musician, played a crucial role as a prominent figure in the influential yé-yé music movement that gained prominence in 1963.
Hardy emerged as an icon within the movement, captivating audiences with her charisma, fashion sense, and melodious pop tunes. As a true artist, she consistently recognized the influences that molded her artistic expression.
In a 2018 interview with Pitchfork, Hardy openly said Elvis Presley as a significant figure who profoundly influenced her both personally and artistically.
She expressed her admiration for Presley’s profound impact and emphasized that he was a beloved figure whom they all held dear.
“Elvis Presley was an important influence, and we all love him very, very, very much.”
“I wrote a song called ‘All Over the World’, which was influenced by this kind of ballad so much that the British musician I was working with, Charles Blackwell, put choirs behind me to sound exactly like [Presley’s background singers] the Jordanaires. […] Back in the ’60s, when he wasn’t performing, I always said, ‘The day Elvis comes back to the stage, I will go to see his show.’ When it happened, at the beginning of the ’70s, I made the trip to Las Vegas. I was not disappointed at all. I was amazed.”
By solidifying her status as a legendary figure in the music industry, Françoise Hardy’s profound influence as a yé-yé icon, along with her transparent acknowledgment of the artists who served as her inspiration, such as Elvis Presley, becomes even more evident.
