Embracing Ken Energy: Ryan Gosling’s Top 10 Essentials Revealed

Ryan Gosling, known for his roles in hit films like “La La Land” and “Drive,” recently took the spotlight to share his top 10 “Kencentials” – essential items to embrace the spirit of Ken, Barbie’s iconic companion.

In a humorous video for GQ, Gosling playfully presented the must-have items that define the elusive “Kenergy” of Ken. Here are some of the quotes highlighting his amusing recommendations:

The lightning headband, a crucial accessory that serves both form and function for aspiring Kens. Carry at least two pairs of sunglasses at all times, a prominent spot on Gosling’s list. Advertisement A Ken clutch, resembling the packaging Kens are sold in, reminding us to break free from societal expectations and embody Ken’s full potential. “Watches symbolize busyness and importance. Even if Kens might not always have a jam-packed schedule, the significance of appearing busy and purposeful upholds the Ken persona. Books are essential props for Kens to create an illusion of having varied interests. As a self-proclaimed beach Ken, a surfboard is necessary to establish scale and portray a human-sized Ken. Roller blades are a whimsical addition to the list, and Gosling insists on carrying them at all times, echoing Barbie’s inquiry, ‘Did you bring your roller blades?’ Ken underwear, featuring Gosling’s name boldly written, makes it to the list to keep his name in the mix. Advertisement A faux mink coat is an item capable of defining Kens when their thoughts, experiences, or accomplishments fall short. The stylish Ken fanny pack, adorned with Ken’s name in Metallica font, makes the cut due to its versatility.

Gosling concluded his list with a heartfelt reminder of the supportive role Kens play in the life of every great Barbie. He expressed embracing the role of “just Ken,” standing by Barbie’s side whenever she needs it. The presentation, delivered with Gosling’s signature humor and wit, offered an amusing glimpse into the world of Kens.

Also Read The I’m a bird line from “The Notebook” by Ryan Gosling is awe-inspiring Actor Ryan Gosling recently admitted that he had no idea that his...