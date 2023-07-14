Emily Ratajkowski Stuns in Racy Dress at Hamptons Bash

- Emily Ratajkowski wore a revealing sheer dress at a Hamptons party hosted by Michael Rubin.
- The dress had a chest cutout that nearly led to a wardrobe malfunction.
- Ratajkowski posted pictures of herself in the dress on Instagram.
Emily Ratajkowski turned heads at a Hamptons party hosted by Michael Rubin, wearing a revealing sheer dress that nearly led to a wardrobe malfunction due to its chest cutout. The model exuded a bold and daring look at the event.
The 32-year-old individual posted pictures wearing a transparent white dress that showcased their figure completely. They included a caption along with the post, “Sometimes you just have to wear the dress and be that girl.”
She was spotted having a great time, dancing throughout the exclusive party. Additionally, she playfully twerked for the camera while holding a black bag close to her side.
She expressed gratitude towards Michael Rubin, a prominent figure in merchandising, for inviting her and her friends to the party and “had too much fun.”
At Rubin’s July 3 party, the gorgeous model was spotted socializing with notable figures such as Kim Kardashian, Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez, and others. According to reports from the DailyMail, Emily was observed spending a significant amount of time with the recently single Tom Brady.
“I don’t know why there are all these rumors about Brady and Kim Kardashian – they barely interacted at all. He actually spent the evening with Emily Ratajkowski – they were together most of the night and looked very cozy. They didn’t leave together but if anyone was getting close, it was them.” according to the source.
