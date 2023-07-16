Eminem, Ed Sheeran Unite For Legendary Performance In Detroit

During Ed Sheeran’s Mathematics tour stop at Ford Field in Detroit on July 15th, 2023, fans were treated to an unforgettable surprise as Eminem made a sensational appearance on stage.

As the Bad Habits singer, 32, near the end of his show, he expressed his admiration for Eminem, sharing that he had been a fan since he was a young boy. Sheeran then started strumming the iconic two-decade-old hit, Lose Yourself, and the crowd enthusiastically sang along.

The stadium erupted with deafening cheers as the Mocking Bird rapper emerged from underneath the stage, joining Ed Sheeran in the performance. The audience continued singing along, creating an electric atmosphere.

One fan expressed, “Eminem knows how to make an entrance, and the crowd erupted like it is really the greatest moment in their lives.. Thank you, Ed Sheeran.”

Addressing the crowd, Sheeran playfully said, “Can I just say one thing? He was going to come on and do one song, and I said you can’t just do one song.”

In addition to performing Lose Yourself, Eminem also delighted the audience with another hit from 2000, Stan, during which Ed Sheeran flawlessly sang the verses originally performed by Dido. Before leaving the stage, Eminem expressed his gratitude to the crowd and shared how much he missed them.

This wasn’t the first time the duo performed together, as they previously collaborated on the song during Eminem’s Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction earlier that year.

Ed Sheeran had previously revealed on The Howard Stern Show that Eminem’s music played a crucial role in helping him overcome his stutter. He shared that he underwent various speech therapies at the age of nine, but the most effective remedy was learning The Marshall Mathers LP and “rapping it back, to back, to back, to back,” which ultimately “cured [his] stutter.”

