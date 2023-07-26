Eminem to Feature on New Song Dropping Next Month

Eminem and Ez Mil will release a new song called “Realest” on August 11.

Eminem recently announced that he will be collaborating with Ez Mil on a new song set to release on August 11. The news came after Ez Mil revealed that he has signed with Eminem’s Shady Records, making him one of the few artists to be signed directly to all three labels.

The upcoming project will feature a powerful single titled “Realest,” where Ez Mil’s impressive vocals, skilled rapping, and songwriting prowess shine through. Eminem discovered Ez Mil’s music online and was so impressed that he introduced him to Dr. Dre, leading to a co-sign. In February, Ez Mil released his single “Up Down,” and fans of Eminem quickly noticed the similarities in their rhythmic styles.

After hearing the song, Eminem and Ez Mil connected, and they went on to record “Realest,” showcasing their rap talents in full force.

“We’ve never been out there signing a lot of artists, and one of the great things about how we built Shady is how selective we’ve been,” said Eminem.

“And it’s even rarer that Dre and I sign something together – but I heard Ez’s music and was like, ‘this is really special” so I took it to Dre.Both parties reached a mutual consensus that it would be an excellent match, and both expressed their desire to collaborate with him “right on the spot.”

Dr. Dre added, “I’m really only interested in working on shit that sounds different from anything else going on out there, and only then if I feel I can really bring something to it. Em played me Ez and I had that feeling…that thing that happens when we both know we’ve found something special. And that was it….let’s get to work.”

