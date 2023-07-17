Emmad Irfani Finally Reacts To Losing His Beloved Son

Emmad Irfani, a renowned Pakistani model, television, and film actor, has been an integral part of the entertainment industry for several years. He has enjoyed great success in the fashion world and gained fame for his exceptional acting skills in popular dramas like “Cheekh” and “Jalan,” both of which achieved remarkable ratings. Fans particularly adored his on-screen chemistry with Saba Qamar in the drama “Cheekh.”

Recently, tragedy struck Emmad’s life when he lost his beloved son, Zaviyaar Irfani, in May 2023. The heart-wrenching news was shared by close friends of the actor. Following his son’s passing, Emmad maintained silence on social media for months. However, today, he bravely expressed the pain of losing his son in an emotional post.

In the touching note dedicated to his son, Emmad wrote, “You are the greatest thing that happened to me, thank you for telling me… ‘you have what it takes I believe in you.’ You were and will always be my greatest source of inspiration. Love and miss you forever.” Alongside his heartfelt words, Emmad also shared cherished and memorable pictures of Zaviyaar.

Below is the post shared by Emmad:

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Emmad Irfani (@emmadirfani)

During this difficult time, we pray that Allah grants Emmad Irfani and his wife the strength to bear the immense loss of their son. Ameen.

Also Read Maya Ali and Emmad Irfani To Star In A New Film Aasman Bolay Ga Shoaib Mansoor, Pakistan's celebrated filmmaker, has announced his new project, Aasmaan Bolay...

Advertisement