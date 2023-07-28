Emmy Awards 2023 Delayed to January 2024 Due to Strike

75th Annual Emmy Awards, originally set for September 18, have been postponed.

This is due to a strike by performers and writers.

The awards event, which was hosted by the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences and aired on Fox.

Advertisement

The highly anticipated 75th Annual Emmy Awards, originally set for September 18, have been postponed due to a strike by performers and writers.

The awards event, which was hosted by the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences and aired on Fox, has been pushed back until January 2024.

The judgement comes in the midst of prolonged labour issues that have paralyzed the entertainment industry, suspending production of countless films and television shows.

With tensions rising and Hollywood’s creative dynamo paralyzed, the Television Academy and Fox were confronted with the difficult challenge of finding a new date for the 75th Annual Emmy Awards.

The September date had been preserved as a hopeful placeholder, but the lavish occasion will now have to wait until January 2024.

Furthermore, the search for a compelling emcee to engage the crowd throughout the event is still ongoing.

Advertisement

According to an anonymous source close to the awards event, “with two months to go before the show, vendors and other involved parties were officially told that their services would have to be pushed to a later date.”

The postponement has definitely been a difficult pill to swallow for all of the industry professionals who look forward to the annual celebration of excellent television talent.

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by International Emmy Awards (@iemmys)

Advertisement

The striking situation has had a significant influence on the television sector. The Daytime Emmy Awards, which were initially scheduled for June 16 in Los Angeles, were postponed in May owing to the ongoing strike, and a new date has yet to be set.

The 75th Emmy nominations, released on July 12, added to the commotion, coming less than 48 hours before the SAG-AFTRA strike began.

Despite the upheaval, HBO’s gripping drama Succession emerged as the frontrunner with an astonishing 27 nominations, including one for Best Drama. Fans of the show are eager to see if it can pull off one last victory before calling it quits.

This is a watershed event in Emmy history, as it is the first time the coveted awards show has been postponed since the 9/11 attacks in 2001.

The awards presentation was rescheduled for November at the time, allowing the industry to grieve and come together following the horrific events.

Advertisement

A new date for the 75th Annual Emmy Awards has yet to be announced. Along with the date shift, there is discussion over who will host the famous event.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read Jason Statham Battles Bloodthirsty Sharks in ‘Meg 2’ The clip of Meg 2 was released by Universal Pictures. It shows...

Advertisement