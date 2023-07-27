Ethan Slater’s Friends Disapprove His & Ariana Grande’s Romance

Ethan Slater’s friends are not approving of his relationship with Ariana Grande as they fear she will leave him and break his heart.

Slater and the Into You hitmaker’s relationship became public just days after it was revealed that Grande has called it quits with her husband of two years, Dalton Gomez. Talking about Grande’s alleged relationship with her Wicked co-star, who recently filed for divorce from his wife Lily Jay, an insider told Us Weekly that they are “very much in love.”

However, the insider said people in Slater’s close circle fear the singer is not the right girl for him. “[They’re] worried she’ll break his heart,” the insider shared.

The source went on to share that Grande and Slater “weren’t careful” about hiding their romance in front of their costars.

“They’d hold hands on set in between takes,” the insider shared of the duo’s “sloppy” behaviour.

Earlier this month, it was revealed that the singer-turned-actor has parted ways from her husband after they were struggling with some “issues for a month.”

“They haven’t been speaking and are separated, and a divorce is likely,” the insider said, adding that “the distance did not help” their relationship after Grande flew to the UK to shoot her film.

