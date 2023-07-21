Ethan Slater’s Instagram Goes Private Amid Romance Rumors?

Ethan Slater shut down his Instagram account on Thursday.

Ethan Slater’s relationship with Ariana Grande appears to have motivated him to keep his Instagram account private.

Slater shut down his Instagram account on Thursday, just hours after learning that Grande had moved on with the actor following her divorce from husband Dalton Gomez.

Ethan Slater conveyed his sympathies to his four-year wife, Lilly Jay, on Instagram before making the news public, although a source close to the situation reports they are already divorced.

Ethan and Ariana had only recently started dating. According to insider, they get along well and love each other’s presence.

They didn’t start dating until both of them had broken up with their previous lovers. According to the story, Dalton and Ariana are still close.

Furthermore, it is assumed that Ariana and Ethan met while filming the upcoming picture Wicked in London the previous year.

Slater married Lilly Jay, a high school buddy, in 2018. The pair moved to New York City together after growing up in Maryland.

Last year, the couple had their first child, a son. According to a source who spoke, Ethan and Lilly Jay married in November 2018 and have since divorced.

Jay was by Slater’s side after his nomination for Best Actor in a Musical for SpongeBob SquarePants at the 2018 Tony Awards.

Grande and Dalton divorced a few days after Grande went to Wimbledon with her Wicked co-star Jonathan Bailey and was pictured without her wedding band, according to sources.

Ariana’s romance with Dalton has recently made headlines. Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez married on May 26 in a small gathering of less than 20 people at their Montecito, California home.

Ariana recently said that she will not be releasing any new songs anytime soon since she needs to focus on getting ready for Wicked.

Last month, it was revealed that the first Wicked film’s release date had been pushed back from December 2024 to November 27, 2024.

