Fahad Mirza’s Jumping In The River Video Goes Viral: Watch Video

  • Fahad Mirza is a successful surgeon specializing in plastic surgery.
  • He is also involved in acting, taking on selective projects.
  •  Recently impressed viewers with his performance in the TV series “Parizad.”
Fahad Mirza is an accomplished individual with diverse talents. Notably, he has achieved great success as a surgeon, transforming the lives of numerous individuals through his expertise in plastic surgery. He is highly regarded for his knowledge in the field, and he actively shares accurate information to educate others.

Additionally, Fahad Mirza pursues acting as a part-time endeavor, selectively taking on projects that appeal to him. Recently, he impressed viewers with his performance in the role of Annie’s cousin in the TV series “Parizad.”

 

Fahad Mirza, the spouse of the talented actress Sarwat Gilani, forms a powerful pair with her. They enjoy immense adoration from millions of fans who greatly appreciate their exemplary behavior and conduct.

 

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Fahad Mirza (@fahadzmirza)

During his vacation in Switzerland, he engaged in a legal activity by leaping off a bridge into a river. He emphasized in the comments that he is proficient in swimming.

 

