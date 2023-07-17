Advertisement
Fahad Mustafa’s Wife Sana Drops Pictures From Family Wedding

Fahad Mustafa, a talented Pakistani model, host, and actor, has been an integral part of the Pakistani entertainment industry for an extensive period, earning a remarkable reputation. He has made a significant impact in hit television dramas such as “Kankar,” “Main Abdul Qadir Hoon,” “Main Chaand Si,” and “Dusri Biwi.” Additionally, Fahad has showcased his acting prowess in blockbuster Pakistani films like “Na Maloom Afraad 1 & 2,” “Load Wedding,” and “Actor In Law.” Furthermore, he has won the hearts of many as the host of the highly-watched game show, “Jeeto Pakistan.”

Fahad Mustafa enjoys a loving family life. He is happily married to Sana Fahad and they have two adorable children named Fatima and Moosa. Fahad treasures spending quality time with his parents, wife, and kids. Recently, the charming actor was spotted with his family at a family wedding, and his wife Sana Fahad shared several adorable pictures from the occasion. Sana also shared some lovely moments with their children. Let’s take a look at these beautiful pictures capturing the warmth and joy of Fahad Mustafa’s family.

 

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Sana Fahad (@sana.fahd)

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Sana Fahad (@sana.fahd)

