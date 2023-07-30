Fahima Awan adorable pictures with her daughter

Fahima Awan is an incredibly talented television actor from Pakistan.

Fahima Awan is an incredibly talented television actor from Pakistan. She started her career in both modeling and acting, and she’s gained popularity by starring in several successful drama serials such as Kamzarf, Fitoor, Siyani, and Baitiyaan. Her role in the drama serial Siyani was particularly adored by her fans due to her impressive acting skills.

Recently Fahima Awan experienced the loss of her husband, and now she’s a single mother taking care of her lovely children. Despite facing this difficult situation, Fahima continues to shine in her career.

One of her memorable appearances is in a show, where she graced the show alongside her talented and beautiful daughter, Anum Awan. Fahima has also ventured into modeling for advertisements and has been a part of the industry for quite a long time.

