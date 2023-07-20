Fahima Awan reveals her feeling after her husband death

Fahima is an actress who often appears in live shows.

She bravely shared that she had recently lost her husband.

She also revealed a past ordeal when her husband was kidnapped back in 2012.

Advertisement

Fahima is an actress who often appears in live shows. During a guest appearance on Nida Yasir’s show, she bravely shared that she had recently lost her husband. Being very young and with young kids, the news was especially difficult for her to bear. She recounted how she was in Makkah when she received the call about her husband’s passing. The shock was so overwhelming that she felt like her breath was being taken away. Moreover, she couldn’t find an available flight back to Pakistan, adding to her distress.

Fahima found solace in believing that it was Allah’s will for her to be present at the Haram Sharif during that time, where she found the strength to carry on despite the pain.

She also revealed a past ordeal when her husband was kidnapped back in 2012. It was an incredibly tough time for her, and she had to negotiate with the kidnappers. Fortunately, her husband returned safely, but that experience pushed her to become stronger, leading her to rejoin the entertainment industry to rebuild her career.

Tragically, her husband later developed Rheumatoid arthritis and suffered a heart attack due to the trauma he endured during the kidnapping. This, coupled with depression, resulted in various health issues at a very young age. Fahima prays for her husband’s departed soul and hopes for the strength to cope with this immense loss.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Advertisement

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read Hunger forces Afghans to sell young daughters into marriage Fahima has wept many times since her husband sold their two young...