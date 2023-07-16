Fans Shower Love On Final Episode Of ‘Jhoom’

The drama serial ‘Jhoom‘ has achieved immense popularity, receiving praise for Hashim Nadeem’s writing and Ali Faizan’s direction.

Presented by 7th Sky Entertainment, ‘Jhoom’ revolves around a love story between a couple with a significant age difference. Haroon Kadwani portrays the role of the intense young man Aryaan, while Zara Noor Abbas portrays the hardworking and mature Doctor Maryam. The drama quickly garnered a massive fan following, with each episode accumulating over 10 million views on YouTube.

Following the airing of the last episode, fans were captivated and emotionally moved, expressing how they cried with Maryam and Aryaan. While some fans believed Aryaan should not have forgiven Maryam for not standing by his side in times of need, most fans adored the happy ending.

Advertisement

The overwhelming response from the audience has led many to request a second season, while others expressed sadness over the drama concluding prematurely.

Read some of the audience comments on the ending:

Also Read Zara Noor Abbas share BTS from set of ‘Jhoom’ They can be seen having a fantastic time on set during a...