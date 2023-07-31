Fardeen Khan’s Friend Discloses Reason Behind Separation with Natasha Madhvani

Fardeen Khan, son of Feroz Khan, is facing troubles in his married life with Natasha Madhvani.

Fardeen Khan and Natasha Madhvani are heading for a divorce.

Fardeen’s friend revealed the reason behind their separation.

Bollywood actor Fardeen Khan, making a comeback with the film “Visfot,” is in the news for negative reasons as reports claim he’s facing marital issues with Natasha Madhvani. It was reported on Sunday that the couple has decided to separate, but the latest update reveals they have not yet filed for divorce.

Despite not making any official announcements or comments on the current rumors, it appears that the couple’s marriage is facing difficulties, and they have made the decision to conclude their 18-year-long union. As per Zoom, a family friend of Fardeen disclosed that the divorce papers are yet to be filed.

The friend further disclosed that the couple is currently uncertain about ‘whether they are ready for it to be filed by mutual consent or whether one of the two families in question will resist’.

According to Fardeen’s friend, the two experienced their initial conflict shortly after the demise of Feroz Khan in April 2009.

Allegedly, Natasha, Fardeen’s wife, shared a close bond with his father and took care of him during his cancer treatment in the USA. Reportedly, Feroz Khan, Fardeen’s father, approached Natasha’s father and inquired if he would be interested in having his daughter marry Fardeen.

According to a family friend, the relationship between Fardeen Khan and Natasha hit a rough patch when they disagreed on where their children should pursue their education, with Natasha preferring Dubai and Fardeen favoring Mumbai. Despite the separation, the couple remains on speaking terms, primarily discussing matters concerning their kids. It has been over a year since they started living separately, with Natasha residing in London and Fardeen in Mumbai.

Fardeen Khan and Natasha tied the knot in 2005, and in 2013, they were blessed with their first child, a daughter named Diani. Later, in 2017, they welcomed their son, Azarius.

Fardeen Khan is set to star in Kookie Gulati’s movie “Visfot” alongside Riteish Deshmukh, Priya Bapat, and Krystle D’Souza.

