Farhan Saeed’s Heartwarming Birthday Wish For Urwa Hocane

The celebrity couple shares adorable moments on Urwa’s birthday.

Farhan expressed his love and admiration for her beauty.

Their recent joint posts and affectionate gestures confirm their strong bonding.

The adorable celebrity couple, known for their lavish acts of love, has returned with love-filled photos and long birthday wishes. On her birthday, actress Urwa Hocane received a mention on her husband, singer-actor Farhan Saeed Butt’s Instagram – not once, but twice!

“Happy Birthday to the most beautiful,” Saeed posted on Instagram on Sunday. The Badshah Begum actor shared a photo from Hocane’s birthday party at home, where he was holding balloons for her.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Farhan Saeed (@farhan_saeed)

In another post, he uploaded a silly photo of his wife with her colorful drape tied over her head. He added, “Happiest birthday to the funniest person I know,” followed by a heart.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Farhan Saeed (@farhan_saeed)

Hocane’s birthday coincided on Eid, so the couple had additional reason to invite their families and friends over. On Eid Day 3, the Udaari actor celebrated her birthday, which was attended by her fraternity buddies Saba Qamar, Kinza Hashmi, and Qasim Ali Mureed. Qamar’s Instagram Stories revealed snippets of a qawwali night planned for Hocane’s 32nd birthday.

Saeed and Hocane, who married in 2016, put all divorce rumors to rest earlier this year on Eidul Fitr. The duo, who stopped posting pictures of themselves together a while ago and did not remark on their relationship status even when promoting their film Tich Button, uploaded love-up photos on Instagram.

Fans were taken aback by Hocane and Saeed’s solo photos against the similar setting, and suspicions about their prospective reunion emerged. Moments afterwards, the couple tweeted a series of photos together to dispel any rumors about their marriage. “Eid Mubarak,” the caption of their united post stated.

The pair married in a private ceremony at Badshahi Mosque in 2016. Three dholkis, a nikkah, a qawwali night, and a grand wedding reception were part of their grand wedding. Their love tale began when Saeed proposed to his now-wife at the Eiffel Tower in Paris.