Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Faryal Makhdoom, Adnan Zafar surprise fans as Barbie & Ken

Faryal Makhdoom, Adnan Zafar surprise fans as Barbie & Ken

Articles
Advertisement
Faryal Makhdoom, Adnan Zafar surprise fans as Barbie & Ken

Faryal Makhdoom, Adnan Zafar surprise fans as Barbie & Ken

Advertisement

The Barbie craze continues to capture hearts! While Greta Gerwig’s successful film “Barbie” has evoked nostalgic childhood memories for many, some are experiencing their own Barbie moments in real life.

Pakistani social media influencer and makeup mogul Adnan Zafar, also known as “Ken Doll,” along with British makeup mogul Faryal Makhdoom, are among the enthusiastic fans. Embracing their Ken and Barbie personas, they delighted their followers with a reel on Instagram, immersing themselves in the pink Dream world.

Have a look at the video below:

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Adnan Zafar (@ken_doll_dubaiii)

Advertisement

Without relying on artificial intelligence, Faryal Makhdoom and Zafar showcased their nearly identical resemblances to Barbie and Ken, exuding radiance as they lived their “Dubai Dream.” The duo’s captivating looks garnered praise from social media users, including actress Aiman Khan and Mathira, who left heartwarming comments for them.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Advertisement

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read

Amir Khan Apologies To Faryal Makhdoom, Reveals DMs As Provocation
Amir Khan Apologies To Faryal Makhdoom, Reveals DMs As Provocation

In a surprising revelation, the acclaimed British boxing legend, Amir Khan, used...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story