Faryal Makhdoom, Adnan Zafar surprise fans as Barbie & Ken

The Barbie craze continues to capture hearts! While Greta Gerwig’s successful film “Barbie” has evoked nostalgic childhood memories for many, some are experiencing their own Barbie moments in real life.

Pakistani social media influencer and makeup mogul Adnan Zafar, also known as “Ken Doll,” along with British makeup mogul Faryal Makhdoom, are among the enthusiastic fans. Embracing their Ken and Barbie personas, they delighted their followers with a reel on Instagram, immersing themselves in the pink Dream world.

Have a look at the video below:

Without relying on artificial intelligence, Faryal Makhdoom and Zafar showcased their nearly identical resemblances to Barbie and Ken, exuding radiance as they lived their “Dubai Dream.” The duo’s captivating looks garnered praise from social media users, including actress Aiman Khan and Mathira, who left heartwarming comments for them.

