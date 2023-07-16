Faryal Makhdoom respond to Sumaira allegations

The renowned former British Pakistani boxer, Amir Khan, made headlines on social media.

Faryal Makhdoom remained silent on the matter for a week.

She has now taken to social media to address the allegations made by Sumaira.

Recently, the renowned former British Pakistani boxer, Amir Khan, made headlines on social media due to allegations of infidelity made by a model named Sumaira. Sumaira shared screenshots of her chat conversations with Amir Khan, raising questions about their relationship. In response, Amir Khan posted a statement asserting his loyalty to his wife, Faryal Makhdoom, stating that he is not interested in anyone else when he has such a beautiful wife by his side. Despite the scandalous news, Amir Khan and Faryal Makhdoom were spotted together in the Maldives and Europe, indicating their unity amidst the controversy.

While Faryal Makhdoom remained silent on the matter for a week, she has now taken to social media to address the allegations made by Sumaira. Faryal expressed her frustration over a week filled with accusations, slander, and harassment and finally decided to speak up about the claims made against her husband.

She said, “Over the duration of the last 7 days, I have had private conversations of mine dissected and torn apart by an alleged “legal representative” acting on behalf of Sumaira, who has taken to social media with what I can only describe as a hate campaign”.

She further added, “My name has been used in almost every single story she has posted in a bid to tarnish my reputation and name label me as not only a woman who has “no self-respect” but Amir’s supporter and enabler in these circumstances, all because I refuse to publicize the private dealings I have with my husband”. She also clarified that how she deals with her marriage and her husband should not be the concern of anyone else. Faryal said, “I refuse to play out my marriage publicly, the situation has been humiliating enough for me and I will not further play into the spectacle created by others in order to satisfy their desires”.

