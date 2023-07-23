Fawad Khan Replaced Omer Shahzad In This Bollywood Film!

Omer Shahzad, a male supermodel, has been a prominent figure on the ramp and in fashion campaigns for several years. He is recognized for his striking appearance and unwavering dedication to fitness. In recent times, Omer has ventured into acting and has been involved in various projects, including dramas such as “Bharas” and “Mere Humsafar.” Additionally, he showcases his singing talent by sharing different covers on social media.

It is widely known that Omer Shahzad was offered a role in the Bollywood movie “Ae Dil Hai Mushkil,” which featured renowned actors like Ranbir Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai, Anushka Sharma, and SRK. The film also included Pakistani actors Imran Abbas and Fawad Khan and achieved great success.

In an interview with Hassan Choudhary from Something Haute, Omer revealed that he was initially offered the role portrayed by Fawad Khan in the movie. However, he was later replaced by Fawad Khan, despite sending audition clips for the part.

