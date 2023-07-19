Fawad Khan’s Dance Moves Go Viral: Fans in Awe!

The evergreen and handsome actor, Fawad Khan, has become an internet sensation for all the right reasons. His charming dance video has taken social media by storm, and it’s hard to get enough of it.

In the video, Fawad looks dapper in a navy blue suit, sporting a classy moustache, as he grooves to a medley of 90s songs, evoking nostalgic vibes.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Galaxy Lollywood (@galaxylollywood)

Fawad is undoubtedly one of the most successful artists in the Pakistani entertainment industry. With a massive fan following, he has excelled as a musician, model, and actor. From his memorable roles in hit drama serials like Humsafar and Zindagi Gulzar Hai to his outstanding performances in Bollywood blockbusters such as Khoobsurat, Kapoor & Sons, and the record-breaking The Legend of Maula Jatt, Fawad Khan continues to shine.

Fans can look forward to seeing him return to their TV screens soon in the upcoming web series Barzakh alongside Sanam Saeed.

His last prominent role was in Bilal Lashari’s magnum opus, The Legend of Maula Jatt, where he starred alongside Mahira Khan, Hamza Ali Abbasi, Humaima Malick, Gohar Rasheed, and Faris Shafi.

