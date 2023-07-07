Advertisement
Fazeela Abbasi Reveals About Getting Acting Offers

Articles
Hamza Ali Abbasi is a popular and highly regarded star in the Pakistani entertainment industry. He gained fame after his debut in the TV series Mere Dard Ko Jo Zuban Milay and had a remarkable comeback in acting with his role as Noori Natt in The Legend of Maula Jatt. He is also set to make a return to television screens in the drama Jaan e Jahan alongside Ayeza Khan. Hamza’s sister, Fazeela Abbasi, is also well-known for her expertise in dermatology and beauty.

When Fazeela started appearing on live shows, some people began comparing her to Katrina Kaif. However, she has always remained focused on her career in medicine and never pursued acting like her brother. In a recent podcast, Fazeela shared that she began appearing on morning shows to discuss skin issues after completing her degree, which led to acting offers coming her way.

Fazeela mentioned that she has no personal qualms against acting but believes she would be a terrible actress. She couldn’t understand why she was receiving acting offers as she has no intention of pursuing an acting career. However, she humorously stated that maybe one day she would consider making a cameo appearance in a movie featuring Hamza Ali Abbasi. Fazeela also described herself as a nerd and a rather boring person, stating that acting is not something she is inclined towards.

