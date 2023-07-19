Ferne McCann Gives Intriguing News About Her Newborn

Ferne McCann is a well-known British television personality, model, and social media influencer. She gained fame through her appearances on the reality TV show “The Only Way Is Essex” (TOWIE), where she showcased her outgoing and bubbly personality. Born on August 6, 1990, in Brentwood, Essex, United Kingdom, Ferne has managed to carve a successful career in the entertainment industry.

Ferne McCann has shared an endearing update regarding her newborn. The former TOWIE star, 31, recently welcomed a baby girl into the world with her businessman fiancé Lorri Haines, 31. Ferne has now revealed the meaning behind her newborn Finty’s middle name.

In a new interview, Ferne disclosed that they named their little one Finty Francis Haines-McCann. She chose Francis for her daughter’s middle name, using the traditional male spelling, to honour a very special family member.

Explaining the reason for the middle name, Ferne said: ‘Francis is my grandad’s name – it’s a nod to Grandad Frank.’

Ferne already has a daughter named Sunday, five, from a previous relationship with jailed acid attacker Arthur Collins. Lorri also has a son named Noah, who is the same age as Sunday, with his ex-partner.

