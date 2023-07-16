Feroze Khan shares cute video with his Children

Advertisement
  • Feroze Khan had a challenging year due to a significant controversy that surrounded him.
  • His ex-wife publicly stated her reasons for seeking a divorce.
  • Feroze Khan has expressed his longing for his children on multiple occasions.
Feroze Khan had a challenging year due to a significant controversy that surrounded him. His ex-wife publicly stated her reasons for seeking a divorce, alleging both physical and mental abuse. The situation became even more difficult for Feroze when certain documents were leaked by a news agency, seemingly supporting his ex-wife’s claims. However, it’s important to note that there was no case of domestic violence involved, and the former couple was primarily engaged in a custody battle over their children. As a result of these events, Feroze has been absent from any projects, but he is now set to be a part of the show Akhara on Green Entertainment.

Since the separation, Feroze Khan has expressed his longing for his children on multiple occasions. Whenever he is with them, he shares the most adorable pictures and heartfelt words dedicated to his kids.

During a recent visit from his son Sultan and daughter Fatima, Feroze took the opportunity to create a charming video with his little ones. Here’s a glimpse of how they looked together, capturing a beautiful family moment.

 

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Feroze Khan Abu Sultan 🇵🇰 (@ferozekhan)

