Feroze Khan tweets in Support of her Ex Wife Syeda Aliza Sultan

Feroze Khan has been making headlines due to personal issues in his life. He went through a divorce with his ex-wife, Syeda Aliza Sultan, and the process was filled with conflict as they fought for custody of their child. Unfortunately, their relationship ended on a bitter note, with Aliza Sultan accusing Feroze of being mentally and physically abusive throughout their marriage. This led to a lot of backlash and condemnation from the entertainment industry after some pictures of Aliza with bruises were leaked from her court documents by a court reporter.

As a popular figure, Feroze has a large fan base, and they began targeting Aliza with hate after the whole situation unfolded. Her social media posts would receive a lot of negative comments from Feroze Khan’s fans. However, it seems that things have now calmed down between the two exes.

Feroze took to Twitter and urged his fans not to target Aliza Sultan. He requested them to show support and bring her comfort instead. It’s a positive step toward settling their differences and moving forward amicably.

