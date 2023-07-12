Feroze Khan unseen Teenage pictures

Shamoon Abbasi shared some cherished old pictures of his “FIFA partner.”

The nostalgic snapshots captured a young Feroze engrossed in playing video games.

Shamoon wrote a heartfelt caption, expressing his fondness for the actor.

In a delightful trip down memory lane, veteran actor Shamoon Abbasi shared some cherished old pictures of his “FIFA partner” Feroze Khan during his teenage years.

The nostalgic snapshots captured a young Feroze engrossed in playing video games on a PlayStation console. A simpler time was when the actor was not sharing thirst traps on Instagram, making controversial statements, or allegedly abusing his spouse.

Shamoon Abbasi wrote a heartfelt caption, expressing his fondness for the Khuda Aur Mohabbat actor, reminiscing about their shared moments of joy and camaraderie. In his caption, Abbasi wrote,

The pictures showcased a younger Feroze Khan, exuding his youthful charm and enthusiasm. Dressed casually, Feroze appeared fully engrossed in FIFA, his eyes fixed on the screen with a hint of a smile playing on his lips.

In another click, we see glimpses of Feroze Khan’s mischievous personality shine through as he even makes an effort to be “fashionable.”

As the images began circulating on social media platforms, fans and followers of both actors were delighted by the glimpse into Feroze Khan’s teenage days. Many expressed their admiration for the enduring friendship between Abbasi and Khan, as well as their shared memories of gaming together.

It is heartening to witness such genuine displays of affection and camaraderie among artists, reminding us of the enduring friendships that can be formed in the pursuit of shared passions and dreams.

