Sajid Nadiadwal announces a good news for Salman Khan fans!

Sajid Nadiadwala has provided an update on the sequel to his directorial debut Kick. According to the filmmaker, Salman Khan has read the script for the film, which is now “completely written.” He went on to say that they are seeking for a better moment to release the action movie.

When Sajid made his directorial debut with Kick in 2014, he exposed audiences to not only another Salman Khan entertainer, but also performers such as Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Randeep Hooda in a larger-than-life Bollywood blockbuster. In the film, Nawazuddin played the antagonist, and Randeep played a cop. Kick, which also starred Jacqueline Fernandez, grossed Rs. 200 crore at the box office.

Sajid told the media that Kick is his “favorite IP (intellectual property)” and that he receives an enormous response from the audience and the film industry whenever he talks about the sequel. “Now, I assure you that Kick will be extended. The subject is on paper; it is totally written but requires time. We need a larger scale and a better time to deliver it.”

“We need to bring cinema consumption back into fashion for us to make Kick,” Sajid continued. I’ll be ready to take Kick 2 on floors once we’re back to normal. Salman has also heard it, and now I simply need the audience’s excitement to return so that we can design Kick 2 accordingly,” he continued.

Salman Khan was last seen in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, alongside Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh, Jassi Gill, Jagapati Babu, Raghav Juyal, Bhumika Chawla, Bhagyashree, Siddharth Nigam, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, and Vijender Singh. Ram Charan and Abdu Rozik made cameo cameos in the film, which marked Shehnaaz and Palak’s Bollywood debut.