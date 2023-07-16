Former Actress Sana Khan Introduces Newborn Son to the Quran

Sana Khan is best known for her appearances in Bigg Boss 6 and Salman Khan’s film Jai Ho.

Sana Khan, best known for her appearances in Bigg Boss 6 and Salman Khan’s film Jai Ho, recently delighted her fans by sharing the first glimpse of her newborn baby boy. In an Instagram post, Sana introduced her son, whom she and her husband Anas Saiyad named Tariq Jamil, and revealed that they had already introduced him to the Quran.

In the video shared on her Instagram Stories, Sana showcased her baby boy, Tariq, lying in his crib with a mobile hanging above him. As the soft plush clouds and stars moved gently, Tariq fussed under a cozy blanket. The mobile played an ayat (verse) from the Quran, signifying their intention to introduce him to the teachings of Islam from an early age. Alongside the video, Sana wrote, “Introducing my baby to the Quran from day 1.”

Another endearing video featured Tariq tightly holding his father’s finger, capturing a beautiful bonding moment. Sana captioned the clip as, “With Baba @anas_saiyad20.” The proud parents appeared overjoyed and expressed their love and happiness through these precious moments shared on social media.

Sana had taken a step back from her acting career before her marriage to Anas in November 2020. In March 2023, she confirmed her pregnancy in an interview, expressing her excitement about the upcoming journey of motherhood. She acknowledged the emotional ups and downs that come with being a woman, but emphasized the beauty of the experience and eagerly awaited holding her baby in her arms.

On July 5, Sana joyfully announced the arrival of her baby boy, expressing gratitude to Allah and her well-wishers for their love and blessings. In her heartfelt message, she hoped that they would become the best versions of themselves for their little one, considering their baby a precious gift entrusted to them by Allah.

Sana also shared the significance behind her baby’s name. They named their son Tariq Jamil, with Tariq meaning the morning star that appears in the night and Jamil meaning beautiful. She expressed her desire for Tariq to become a beacon of Islam, spreading its light and beauty in the world.

Sana Khan’s journey into motherhood has brought immense joy to her life, and she continues to embrace the blessings and responsibilities that come with it. Her fans eagerly await more glimpses and updates of the adorable baby Tariq, as Sana and Anas embark on this new chapter as proud parents.

