Gadar 2 director clarifies everything about Ameesha Patel’s alleged fight

Anil Sharma has finally spoken up about her rumored argument with Gadar 2 actress Ameesha Patel.

Sharma denied the reports while speaking with the media.

He said, “There have been talks about fights between Ameesha Patel and me but let me tell you, there is absolutely no issue between me and Ameesha Patel.”

“The reports are false. I am busy with the post production of Gadar 2 right now and I don’t know why people are writing negatively about us. We have had a bond for over 22 years now and will continue to exist. There is no questionability on professionalism by Ameesha.”

“All is well, and it’s just chatter. I am excited for the film and at the moment, my entire focus is to get the film ready. There is no fight with Ameesha, and it’s all love and affection between us.”

Aside from addressing his relationship with Patel, the filmmaker also discussed the upcoming film Gadar 2, a sequel to the 2001 classic Gadar: Ek Prem Katha.

“Our film is generating insane interest.” Gadar, I have always maintained, is more than a film; it is an emotion for the entire country. We’ve worked extremely hard to create a one-of-a-kind experience, and we don’t want to hurt anyone’s heart.”

“We worked with so much positivity and want to release the film properly on August 11th.” We don’t want to be influenced by anything negative.”