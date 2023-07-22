Gadar 2 Motion Poster: Sunny Deol Action-Filled Spectacle

Gadar 2, is the much-awaited sequel to the blockbuster Hindi cinema classic.

Gadar 2, the much-awaited sequel to the blockbuster Hindi cinema classic Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, is all set to storm the big screen next month. Fans of the original film are in for a treat as the iconic trio of Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, and Utkarsh Sharma will reprise their roles in this Anil Sharma directorial. Building up excitement, the film’s marketing campaign has been in full swing, with a teaser and two songs from the album already released. Now, the latest addition to the promotional lineup is the highly impressive motion poster, leaving fans thrilled.

In the newly unveiled motion poster shared on social media, Sunny Deol and Utkarsh Sharma take center stage in intense and action-packed avatars. The tagline reads, “A father’s love knows no boundaries,” hinting at the emotional core of the film. The poster captures the characters of Sunny Deol as Tara Singh and Utkarsh Sharma as Jeete, depicted in rugged looks, fearlessly running through a hail of bullets and explosions while clasping hands. The background echoes with the resonant chant of “Hindustan Zindabad” by Sunny Deol, further adding to the patriotic fervor. The caption accompanying the poster declares, “Apne desh aur parivaar ki raksha ke liye, har chunauti ka samna karne ke liye taiyaar hai Tara Singh!” (Tara Singh is ready to face any challenge to protect his country and family.)

Enthusiasm among fans was palpable as they flooded the poster with comments expressing their excitement and anticipation for the film. One comment aptly read, “Omg…Rip all box office records.” Another admirer shared, “Not only ’90s but kids of the ’20s can feel what I am feeling seeing Sunny paaji back in this role. Hindustan Zindabaad!!!”

The teaser of Gadar 2 was also met with overwhelming appreciation, as fans were instantly transported back to the nostalgia of the 2001 original. Additionally, the film’s music has been garnering praise, with two songs already released. The iconic melody ‘Udd Ja Kaale Kaava’ has been beautifully recreated with the original voices of Udit Narayan and Alka Yagnik, evoking cherished memories. Meanwhile, the soul-stirring song ‘Khairiyat,’ sung by Mithoon and Arijit Singh, highlights the emotional bond between Sunny Deol and Utkarsh Sharma’s characters.

With the trailer launch scheduled for July 27, the excitement for Gadar 2 is reaching a fever pitch. Fans are eagerly awaiting the film’s release in theaters on August 11, 2023, confident that it will recreate the same magic that made its predecessor an all-time blockbuster. The saga of love and sacrifice, combined with high-octane action, promises to make Gadar 2 an unforgettable cinematic experience.

