Gadar 2 Team Praises Sunny Deol’s Iconic Hammer Scene

Filmmaker Anil Sharma has shared insights into Gadar 2‘s iconic hammer scene, praising Sunny Deol’s exceptional portrayal. While discussing the scene with his crew, Anil questioned how it would look if other big stars from Bollywood or the South attempted it. The team agreed that while others might have done well, nobody could match the impact of Sunny Deol’s performance in the scene.

Anil also revealed Sunny’s initial reaction to Gadar 2, expressing his hesitance due to the first film’s massive success. However, after hearing the script, Sunny was moved and decided to be part of the project.

Gadar 2 brings back Sunny Deol as Tara Singh, reuniting with Ameesha Patel and Utkarsh Sharma, who return as Sakeena and Jeete. The film also features the veteran actor Nana Patekar’s voice.

Sunny expressed his gratitude to the fans for their unwavering support for Gadar: Ek Prem Katha and assured them that Gadar 2 would offer double the action, emotions, and entertainment. With much anticipation among fans, the film promises to continue the legacy of its prequel.

