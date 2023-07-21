Genelia Deshmukh Returns to Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na 2

Genelia Deshmukh is an exceptionally versatile actress in the entertainment industry.

Genelia Deshmukh, an exceptionally versatile actress in the entertainment industry, recently made a stunning comeback with her husband-actor Riteish Deshmukh’s directorial debut film, Ved. The audience showered praise on her performance, and her return to the spotlight was well-received.

In a recent interview, Genelia spoke about the milestone of her super-hit film, Jaane Tu… Ya Jaane Na, completing 15 years since its release on July 4. The actress expressed her gratitude for the role of Aditi, which is still fondly remembered by people even after all these years.

When asked if people still call her Aditi in public, Genelia answered with a smile, confirming that they indeed do. She expressed her heartfelt appreciation for the fact that the film has left such a lasting impact on the audience’s hearts.

The topic of conversation then naturally shifted to the possibility of a sequel to Jaane Tu… Ya Jaane Na. Genelia’s excitement was palpable as she enthusiastically affirmed her desire to be a part of the sequel, urging the universe to make it happen.

Revealing some behind-the-scenes insights, Genelia mentioned having met the director of the original film, Abbas Tyrewala, at Madhu Mantena’s wedding. Additionally, she shared that she has visited Aamir Khan’s office once or twice. Moreover, given that their kids attend the same school, she and Imran Khan cross paths quite often.

Genelia’s acting prowess extends beyond Hindi cinema, as she has also made a significant mark in Telugu and Tamil language films. Her acting journey began with the super-hit Tujhe Meri Kasam in 2003, and since then, she has delivered memorable performances in various successful films like Tere Naal Love Ho Gaya, Masti, and more.

Fans and moviegoers eagerly await any news about a possible Jaane Tu… Ya Jaane Na sequel and Genelia’s heartfelt desire to be a part of it have only added to the excitement surrounding the film’s potential continuation.

