Gigi Hadid breaks Silence on her arrest, Shares beach Pictures and says “All’s well that ends well”

Gigi Hadid encountered legal complications as she was arrested in the Cayman Islands.

The arrest involved not only Hadid but also her friend, influencer Leah Nicole McCarthy.

Hadid continued to share moments of her beach and ocean adventures on Instagram.

Advertisement

Last week, the famous model Gigi Hadid encountered legal complications when she was arrested in the Cayman Islands for alleged marijuana possession, as reported by authorities.

The arrest involved not only Hadid but also her friend, influencer Leah Nicole McCarthy. The charges brought against them were related to the importation of marijuana and paraphernalia, discovered during a search of their luggage after arriving on a private aircraft from the United States to the Cayman Islands on July 10.

During the incident, a small quantity of marijuana was found and seized by the Cayman Islands Customs and Border Control. In response to the accusations, a representative clarified to CBS News that Hadid had been carrying marijuana that was legally purchased in New York City, supported by a valid medical license. It was also highlighted that medical use of marijuana has been legalized in Grand Cayman since 2017.

The arrest took place at Owen Roberts International Airport, and both women were subsequently released on bail. Following their arrest, they pleaded guilty, resulting in a fine of approximately $1,200. It’s important to note that no official conviction was recorded by the border authorities.

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) Advertisement

Despite the legal challenges, Hadid continued to share moments of her beach and ocean adventures on Instagram in the week following the incident, captioning one of her photos with the words: “All’s well that ends well.”

Also Read Gigi Hadid gives first statement after arrest for drug possession Gigi Hadid's representative appears to have verified that the model was arrested...