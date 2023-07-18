Gig Hadid was found with Ganja in her bag.

Hadid paid a hefty fine after being charged with possession of drugs.

The supermodel and her friend faced charges and were required to pay a significant fine. Advertisement

Advertisement

Gigi Hadid, the well-known American model, and her friend Leah Nicole McCarthy were heading to the Cayman Islands when they encountered trouble at the airport. The authorities arrested them, alleging that they had drugs in their possession.

As a result, the supermodel and her friend faced charges and were required to pay a significant fine.