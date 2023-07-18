Jamie Foxx health update: Actor throws ‘celebration’ party for his recovery
Gigi Hadid, the well-known American model, and her friend Leah Nicole McCarthy were heading to the Cayman Islands when they encountered trouble at the airport. The authorities arrested them, alleging that they had drugs in their possession.
As a result, the supermodel and her friend faced charges and were required to pay a significant fine.
The model faced charges for being in possession of ganja, which was brought against her after customs officers at Owen Roberts International Airport found the drug in her luggage.
According to a report, this incident occurred recently when a private plane carrying the two models arrived at the airport in the Cayman Islands.
While inspecting the bags of Gigi and Leah, officials also discovered some items typically used for consuming cannabis. This raised suspicions that the two might have been trying to bring cannabis into the Cayman Islands, which eventually led to their arrest.
On July 12, 2023, Gigi Hadid and McCarthy attended a hearing at the Summary Court where they admitted their guilt regarding the charges. Both of them were fined $1,000.00, and their records remained clear of any convictions. According to reports, the two were staying at Palm Heights during that period.
