Gigi Hadid gives first statement after arrest for drug possession

Gigi Hadid’s representative appears to have verified that the model was arrested for cannabis possession while on vacation in the Cayman Islands, adding that the pills were obtained legitimately “for medical use.”

“Gigi was travelling with marijuana that she had legally purchased in NYC with a medical licence.” Since 2017, it has also been permitted for medical use in Grand Cayman,” the supermodel’s spokesperson informed PA.

The model’s representative stated that “her record remains clear and she enjoyed the rest of her time on the island.”

It was originally reported that Hadid and a buddy were detained upon arrival at Owen Roberts International Airport when customs authorities discovered cannabis in their luggage.

Gigi and her friend were reportedly detained before being freed on bond.

According to the reports, a local news station said that the model and her friend appeared in court on July 12 and were formally accused and pleaded guilty. Both were fined $1,000, but no conviction was recorded.

Gigi, who co-hosts the Netflix competition show Next In Fashion, posted a series of photos to Instagram on Tuesday from her fun-filled beach days with friends, captioning them “All’s well that ends well.”

Many of her fans commented on the photo, wondering if she had been detained.