Gigi Hadid & Zayn Malik Focus On Relationship Well-Being For ‘Khai

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik have managed to maintain a healthy relationship even after their split in 2021 for the sake of their 2-year-old daughter, Khai.

“Zayn and Gigi are both focused on co-parenting together,” a source says. “Their relationship is in a much healthier spot than it once was. They are both set on providing their baby girl with the most stable and normal upbringing and life that they possibly can.”

“Co-parenting is good. We have a really good relationship for Khai. She’s the, you know, the main importance,” Zayn revealed during a rare interview on Alex Cooper’s podcast Call Her Daddy.

Despite their breakup, they still show subtle support for each other on social media, liking and acknowledging each other’s posts.

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik may have gone their separate ways in 2021, but their focus remains on giving the best to their daughter, Khai, whom they welcomed in 2020.

