Greta Gerwig has no plans for Barbie sequel

The director’s latest movie, featuring Margot Robbie as Barbie, earned a huge $162 million in its opening weekend at the North American box office (21-23.07.23). It became the biggest weekend opening ever for a female filmmaker.

However, despite this success, the director admitted that she doesn’t have any plans or ideas for a sequel.

She told the New York Times: “At this moment, it’s [the first film is] all I’ve got. I feel like that at the end of every movie, like I’ll never have another idea and everything I’ve ever wanted to do, I did. I wouldn’t want to squash anybody else’s dream, but for me, at this moment, I’m at totally zero.”

Gerwig went on to insist she felt totally overwhelmed by Barbie’s success, saying: “[I’m] at a loss for words .. It’s been amazing to walk around and see people in pink. Never in my wildest dreams did I imagine something like this … Mostly, it’s been running into people on the street who are excited and happy and exuberant, because so much of this movie was an attempt to create something that people would want to experience together. So, it’s the little things.”