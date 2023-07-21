Greta Gerwig Opens Up About Netflix’s ‘Narnia’ Films

Greta Gerwig will take on the role of both director and writer for the upcoming Narnia films, but she confessed to feeling “terrified” about the project. During an appearance on the Total Film podcast, the 39-year-old expressed her apprehension, stating, “I haven’t even really started wrapping my arms around it, but I’m properly scared of it, which feels like a good place to start.”

She further explained, “I think when I’m scared, it’s always a good sign. Maybe when I stop being scared, it’ll be like, ‘Maybe I shouldn’t do that one.’ No, I’m terrified of it. It’s extraordinary. And it’s exciting.”

Regarding the possibility of directing a James Bond film, Gerwig humbly responded, “Oh my God. We’re going to just stick with some lions and some dolls for the moment,” while also expressing her admiration for Bond producer Barbara Broccoli.

Netflix has secured the rights to C.S. Lewis’s beloved fantasy novels, The Chronicles of Narnia, and initially announced plans for two new movies back in 2018.

