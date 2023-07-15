Hadiqa Kiani Stuns in Regal Fahad Hussayn Shoot

Hadiqa Kiani, a multi-talented individual, has continually impressed audiences with her extraordinary abilities. From a young age, she captivated hearts with her enchanting voice, establishing herself as a prominent singer. Her passion for music shines through in her mesmerizing concerts, leaving fans in awe. Beyond her musical prowess, Hadiqa is also a successful businesswoman, running her chain of salons. Additionally, she has ventured into acting, delivering notable performances in dramas such as “Raqeeb Se,” “Dobara,” and “Pinjra.”

In recent months, Hadiqa Kiani has dedicated herself to assisting flood victims in Pakistan through her charitable organization, Vaseelah e Raah. Through this initiative, she has constructed numerous homes, showcasing her philanthropic spirit.

Adding to her accomplishments, Hadiqa Kiani recently graced a fashion shoot for renowned designer Fahad Hussayn. With an aura of regal elegance, she exudes grace and beauty in the stunning photos. The clicks capture Hadiqa’s ethereal presence and showcase her ability to effortlessly embody a queen-like persona.

Take a look at the photos below:

As fans admire Hadiqa’s latest fashion shoot, they continue to appreciate her talent, versatility, and dedication to making a positive impact in society. Hadiqa Kiani’s remarkable journey as a singer, businesswoman, and philanthropist continues to inspire and captivate audiences.

Also check out the video below:

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Fahad Hussayn (@officialfahadhussayn)

