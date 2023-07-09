Harry Styles was hit in the face with an object during his concert in Vienna
Harry Styles was hit in the face by an object during his...
Hailee Steinfeld, 26, and Josh Allen, 27, have been romantically connected for several months, and their relationship has taken them to Mexico for a vacation together.
Page Six has acquired photos that capture the couple engaging in affectionate moments during the Fourth of July weekend in Los Cabos. These pictures depict them swimming, kissing, and cuddling.
TMZ has released images showing Hailee and Josh having a delightful dinner together. The photos capture Hailee leaning on Josh’s shoulder, showcasing their affectionate bond. According to Page Six, a heartwarming moment occurred when Josh kissed Hailee’s forehead, evoking adorability.
As per a close source to Hailee, the couple is adopting a relaxed approach to their relationship and not rushing into anything serious.
The source shared with Page Six, “They’re not putting too much pressure on things and will see where it goes.”
This suggests that Hailee and Josh are currently in the phase of acquainting themselves with one another, giving their bond the opportunity to evolve organically.
Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.