Hailey Bieber has addressed the speculation about her marriage by sharing a new picture.

Justin Bieber and his wife, Hailey Bieber, have been making headlines for their relationship ever since they got married in 2018. The two are often spotted on romantic dates, packing on PDA.

Hailey Bieber recently posted a series of pictures on Instagram, including one of her dog, a video of fireworks, and herself in a white halter neck top.

She captioned the post, “all smiles over here except for Piggy.” However, fans noticed that her husband, Justin Bieber, was not present in any of the pictures. This led to speculation that there may be trouble in their marriage.

On Tuesday, Hailey Bieber posted a picture on her Instagram story to refute rumors that she and her husband, Justin Bieber, had quietly broken up. The picture showed Hailey, Justin, and their friends in a photo booth. Hailey and Justin were smiling and close together, which seemed to dispel any rumors of trouble in their marriage.

“Happy Birthday @ratty we love you. My favorite thing about you is @laurenratner.”

