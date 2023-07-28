Hailey Bieber Shows Off Tanned Legs on Date Night with Justin

Hailey Bieber and Justin pregnancy rumours have been making the rounds on the internet.

Despite the pregnancy rumours, Hailey and Justin were seen on a lovely date night.

They were photographed on a romantic date night at Funke restaurant in Beverly Hills.

Advertisement

The pregnancy rumours surrounding Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber have been making the rounds on the internet in recent days.

Fans have been keeping a close eye on the couple’s every move. Despite the pregnancy rumours, Hailey and Justin were seen on a lovely date night in Beverly Hills.

Here’s everything you need to know about it.

Justin and Hailey Bieber were photographed on a romantic date night at Funke restaurant in Beverly Hills on Wednesday, amid pregnancy rumours.

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Hailey Rhode Baldwin Bieber (@haileybieber) Advertisement

The 26-year-old model looked stunning in the shorts, showcasing her long, tanned legs.

Hailey wore a basic white crop top with distressed vintage Levi’s shorts. She finished off her look with a brown leather jacket.

The Rhode founder accessorised her ensemble with big gold earrings, high white socks, and black leather loafers.

Advertisement

Hailey Bieber has been wearing socks and loafers for quite some time. Her hair was styled in a neat bun with a side part.

Meanwhile, Justin Bieber dressed down in baggy jeans, an enormous yellow striped t-shirt and bright blue trainers.

He complemented his ensemble with a light blue hat worn backwards, a hallmark appearance of his.

As he and his wife exited the restaurant, the singer’s arm tattoos were apparent. As the duo exited Beverly Hills, he was seen with a pizza box and a takeaway bag.

Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber’s romantic date comes only days after they were seen leaving a Barbie movie.

Justin Bieber was observed smoking near Hailey Bieber, who is believed to be pregnant, during their outing.

Advertisement

If the 26-year-old model is indeed pregnant, secondhand smoke can be detrimental to the child.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read Bella Hadid’s Fans Cheer Her on as She Marks 10 Months Sober Bella Hadid reveals she has been sober for nearly 10 months. Fans...

Advertisement